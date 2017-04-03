Mistress of the robes chooses Court of the Argentine Republic for

Fiesta's royal glamour and glitz is nothing new to this year's Order of the Alamo's Mistress of the Robes, Marnie Tate Simpson, in charge of the coronation's couture look of the queen, princess and 23 duchesses in 2017's Court of the Argentine Republic. The colorful pageant of stunning embroidered and embellished trains, gowns and crowns lavished with the sparkle of crystals, rhinestones, sequins and more takes place Wednesday, April 26, at the Majestic Theatre .

