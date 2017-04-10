Michael Buble's Wife Confirms Their Son Has Beaten Cancer

After taking a break from the spotlight following their son Noah's liver cancer diagnosis in November, Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, confirmed that their 3-year-old is cancer-free ! "Thank God, my son is well," the actress said at a recent press conference in her native Buenos Aires, Argentina. "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes.

