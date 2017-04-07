Mexico: Let's get NAFTA done now

"It will be in the best advantage of the countries involved that we finish this negotiation within the context of this year," Mexico's economy secretary Ildefonso Guajardo told CNNMoney Thursday evening at the World Economic Forum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Why this year? Mexico is scheduled to hold presidential elections in July 2018, and Guajardo's boss, President Enrique Pena Nieto, can't run again because of term limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.