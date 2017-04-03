Meet the new counselor in the LDS Chu...

Meet the new counselor in the LDS Church's Primary general presidency

Sister Cristina B. Franco, with her husband President Rodolfo Franco, was called as the second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in April 2017. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the calling of a new counselor in the Primary general presidency during the 187th Annual General Conference on April 1. Sister Jean B. Bingham, who was released as first counselor in the Primary general presidency, was called as Relief Society general president with Sister Sharon Eubank and Sister Reyna I. Aburto as counselors.

