McEwen Mining Appoints Sylvain Guerard as Senior Vice President Exploration
McEwen Mining Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Guerard as Senior Vice President, Exploration. Sylvain has over 25 years' experience in mineral exploration across four continents.
