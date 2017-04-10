Liebherr Opens Buenos Aires Office
In March Liebherr-Argentina S.A. opened a new office in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. From the subsidiary Liebherr is expanding activities in Argentina and Uruguay, primarily in the product areas of mining, mobile cranes and port and harbor cranes.
