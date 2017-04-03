Letter: Build a homeless camp at Dave...

Letter: Build a homeless camp at Davenporta s cement plant

I have a short and sweet solution to homelessness in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz city and Santa Cruz County should pool funds to purchase the Cemex plant in Davenport and create a homeless encampment.

