Khachkar Inaugurated in Cordoba, Argentina

On Thursday April 18 a Khachkar was inaugurated in a square of Cordoba , Argentina. Cordoba is the second largest city of Argentina with a population of over 4,000,000 inhabitants and has a very important Armenian community of over 5,000 people.

Chicago, IL

