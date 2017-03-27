Interior minister, police chief fired after Paraguay clashes

Relatives carry a coffin with the remains of Rodrigo Quintana, a member of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, who was killed in an incident at party's headquarters away from congress at the party's headquarters on Friday, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Clashes erupt between police and protesters outside Paraguay's congress, with demonstrators setting fires around the building after a majority of senators carry out what some was called an irregular vote to allow presidential re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.