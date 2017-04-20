In The Americas with David Yetman

Between those two points lie North and South America, the islands of the Caribbean Sea, the Hawaiian archipelago and the Galapagos Islands. This series takes a fresh look at the lands that make up much of the Western Hemisphere, and showcases the landscapes, peoples and history of the Americas - from the stories of a small village of Japanese immigrants in the Amazon to descendants of poor Italians in Chile, from Mayan temples in Guatemala to ancient fortresses in Mexico, and from the frigid, glacier-carved barrens of northern Canada to the timeless villages of the altiplano in Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.