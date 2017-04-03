Hyundai confirms small crossover for ...

Hyundai confirms small crossover for Europe

Read more: Automotive News

Hyundai confirmed it will join Europe's booming subcompact crossover segment with a new model called the Kona, ending months of speculation about the car. Hyundai released a teaser image of the Kona, which shows a thin headlight angled on a curved hood in a styling the automaker describes as "progressive."

Chicago, IL

