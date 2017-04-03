High flyers: Miller, Hernandez and Martin take off ahead of Termas de Rio Hondo
Ahead of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, it was speed of a different kind on the menu for Jack Miller , Yonny Hernandez and Jorge Martin , as the three riders headed for La Cumbre in the Valle de Punilla, to Hangar 3. Learning to fly without winglets is a theme of this season; learning to fly with wings was very much the theme of the pre-event for this year's GP on the continent of passion. With Red Bull's air guru Andy Hediger at the helm for the event, Tuesday saw Miller, Hernandez and Martin start the day with a briefing and a lesson in how to fly - before the three headed airborne in Alpha Trainer light-sport aircraft.
