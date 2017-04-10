Group show of contemporary women arti...

Group show of contemporary women artists on view at Jenkins Johnson Gallery

Jenkins Johnson Gallery is presenting Dialogues in Drawing, a group show of contemporary women artists, in honor of Women's History Month, curated by Natasha Becker. The exhibition features Damali Abrams, ruby onyinyechi amanze, Amy Cutler, Donna Dennis, Torkwase Dyson, Anna Gudmundsdottir, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Rosemary Mayer, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Ebony G. Patterson, Adrian Piper, Tracey Rose, Alison Saar, Simone Shubuck, Shinique Smith, Samantha Vernon, and Saya Woolfalk.

