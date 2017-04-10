Golden Arrow to Host Investor Update ...

Golden Arrow to Host Investor Update Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation , "Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will hold a live webcast and investor update conference call on April 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm Eastern / 10:00 am Pacific . All interested parties are invited to participate.

Chicago, IL

