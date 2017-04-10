Girl aged THREE 'raped to death by st...

Girl aged THREE 'raped to death by step-dad because she cried'

Read more: Daily Star

The attack reportedly happened in the city of Florencio Varela in Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina, following a row with the girl's mum. Cops arrested Mauricio Canosa Fratti, 26, and victim Silvina Nunez's mother Victoria Nunez after she reported the girl's death the following morning.

