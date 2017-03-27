Falklands War veterans remember those...

Falklands War veterans remember those who never came back

Falklands War veterans in Britain and Argentina remember those who never came back 35 years to the day since the islands were invaded Falklands War veterans remembered their lost comrades today as British servicemen marked the day 35 years ago when Argentina invaded the windswept islands in the South Atlantic. Simon Weston, the former Welsh Guard who survived but was disfigured when Argentine planes bombed his ship as it landed in Bluff Cove, said: 'I miss my mates every single day.'

