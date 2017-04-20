Distant thunder

If the "Let's Change" label of President Mauricio Macri's ruling coalition owes its name to the professed aim of doing politics in a different way, Macri's first year in office featured a surprisingly harmonious co-existence with the two most traditional pillars of Peronism - organised labour and inland provincial governors. The general strike earlier this month made official the growing rift with trade unionism - the relationship with the provinces is not so obviously tense but the potential for conflict is beginning to multiply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.