DA rules out criminal liability in Luke Smith shooting

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart, right, and his senior staff attend a press conference at the Sheriff's office on Friday to discuss the findings and recommendations of the Serious Incident Review Board as well as the administrative investigations findings following the officer-involved shooting death of Luke Smith. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County's second deadly law-enforcement shooting in 2016 will not result in criminal charges, District Attorney Jeff Rosell announced during a press conference Friday in Santa Cruz.

