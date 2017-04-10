CWRU researchers discover 3 new species of extinct South American marsupials

IMAGE: Acdestis maddeni 's snout is short and its canines are relatively large, followed by large, shearing middle teeth and molars well developed for grinding. view more The discovery of three extinct species and new insights to a fourth indicates a little-known family of marsupials, the Palaeothentidae, was diverse and existed over a wide range of South America as recent as 13 million years ago.

