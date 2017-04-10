Chrism Mass 2017

SAN JUAN,Tx- Over 100 priests from across the Rio Grande Valley made their way to the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan SAN JUAN,Tx- The annual service brought in a standing-room crowd of about 3,000 worshippers. Bishop Daniel E. Flores, who oversees the Diocese SAN JUAN,Tx- Bishop Daniel E. Flores blessed the holy oils - the oil of the sick, the oil of catechumens and the sacred Chrism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.