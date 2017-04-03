Brazil and Mercosur Partners Meet to ...

Brazil and Mercosur Partners Meet to Consider Expelling Venezuela

Monday

Foreign relation ministers from the four founding countries of Mercosur called an emergency meeting on April 1st in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss the current situation in Venezuela. They also announced they were starting a review process of the democratic situation in Venezuela, that could lead to the ousting of the South American country from the trade group.

Chicago, IL

