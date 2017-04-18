Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) Expands Global...

ALHI Global Sales Organization, a leader in luxury-level Meetings & Incentives solutions, now operating in 63 countries, including in the cities of London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Sydney, Rome, Tokyo, Buenos Aires & New Delhi ORLANDO, FL -- Associated Luxury Hotels International , the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, has significantly expanded its global portfolio with the addition of 45 independent luxury-level meeting & incentive-focused hotels and resorts located outside of North America . The new members were hand-selected from the membership of ALHI's sister company Worldhotels.

