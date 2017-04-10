Argentinians grieve for murdered teacher
Thousands of Argentinians have turned out for the funeral of a 21-year-old woman whose killing last week shocked the country amid a wave of "femicides". An estimated 10,000 mourners attended the funeral of teacher and activist Micaela Garcia, whose body was found naked in a field in the city of Gualeguay on Saturday, a week after she had disappeared from a nightclub.
