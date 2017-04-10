Argentinians grieve for murdered teacher

Argentinians grieve for murdered teacher

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

Thousands of Argentinians have turned out for the funeral of a 21-year-old woman whose killing last week shocked the country amid a wave of "femicides". An estimated 10,000 mourners attended the funeral of teacher and activist Micaela Garcia, whose body was found naked in a field in the city of Gualeguay on Saturday, a week after she had disappeared from a nightclub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC