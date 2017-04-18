Argentine soccer fan dies after being swarmed by four men and thrown off bleachers during match

In this Saturday, April 15, 2017 photo, Emanuel Balbo is thrown from the stands by other fans during a match between Belgrano and Talleres, in Cordoba, Argentina. Emanuel Balbo, a 22-year-old Argentine soccer fan, died Monday from injuries suffered while he was attacked in the stands during a match in Cordoba on Saturday, UPI reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.