Argentine judge denounced over parolee turned murder suspect

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentine officials are seeking the removal of a judge who freed a convicted rapist now under arrest for a young woman's murder. Judge Carlos Rossi granted probation in 2016 to Sebastian Wagner, who was sentenced to nine years in 2012 for raping two women.

