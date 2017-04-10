Argentina's Pedernal: The Uco Valley of San Juan?

For all the hype that surrounds Argentina's Uco Valley in Mendoza, there is another region that stands to claim some of its high altitude, cool climate fame - the Pedernal Valley in San Juan. The province of San Juan is located to the north of Mendoza, and is home to several grape growing regions, including the lower valleys of Tulum, Ullum and Zonda, but the Pedernal Valley is its most revered, producing cool climate wines at altitudes of between 1250 to 1500 masl, rivalling the highest cultivated parts of the Uco Valley's northern sub region of Tupungato in terms of its altitude.

