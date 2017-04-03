#ARGENTINAGP: On-Track Fun Begins For Martin And Di Giannantonio
The Argentine Grand Prix got underway at the spectacular Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit, with Moto3 being the first class to end up the on-track activities today in South America. Team Del Conca Gresini's Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio have ended up 12th and 16th, respectively, in the combined times of the day's two free practice session, although not too far lap-time-wise from the leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC