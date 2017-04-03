ARGENTINAGP: On-Track Fun Begins For Martin And Di Giannantonio

The Argentine Grand Prix got underway at the spectacular Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit, with Moto3 being the first class to end up the on-track activities today in South America. Team Del Conca Gresini's Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio have ended up 12th and 16th, respectively, in the combined times of the day's two free practice session, although not too far lap-time-wise from the leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.