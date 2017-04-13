Argentina revamps rail transport with...

Argentina revamps rail transport with China's help

Argentina has embarked on an ambitious plan to upgrade its dilapidated rail transport, taking China as a key partner providing both technology and manpower. Xinhua toured workshops serving the network's central Roca Line, in Llavallol, a town located 33 km south of the capital Buenos Aires, where technicians from China's CRRC Sifang Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co., Ltd. are working side by side with their Argentinian counterparts on the binational undertaking.

