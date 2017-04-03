An Argentinian adventure awaits Miche...

An Argentinian adventure awaits Michelin in Latin America

Michelin has embarked on one of the most challenging trips of the MotoGPTM calendar as it heads over the equator to Latin America and then across Argentina to Termas de Rio Hondo for round two of the championship as the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina is held at one of the most demanding circuits of the year. Initially constructed in 2007 and opened the following year for a round of Argentina s Touring Car championship, the circuit was completely redeveloped, enlarged and restructured in 2012 to make it ready to stage MotoGP, which it has done since 2014 and this season will see Michelin making its second visit to one of South America's safest and most modern circuits.

Chicago, IL

