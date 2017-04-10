Accord Between Mercosur and Pacific Alliance is Closer

The government of Brazil announced on Friday that Mercosur trade partners were closer to reaching an agreement with the Pacific Alliance bloc, expanding trade in South America and conquering new markets. "It is another step that we will take in the rescue of the original purposes of Mercosur with a view to making the bloc a platform for the competitive insertion of our countries into the international economy," said Brazil's Foreign Relations Minister, Aloysio Nunes in an open letter to local media last week.

