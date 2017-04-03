62-stone man cries as he stands up fo...

62-stone man cries as he stands up for first time in YEARS

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Man who ballooned to 62 stone after winning a weight loss TV show cries tears of relief as he stands up for the first time in TWO YEARS An obese man who ballooned in weight to 62 stone after lying in bed eating has managed to stand up for the first time in two years. Maxi Oliva had to be helped by a team of doctors to take his first steps after getting so fat he had to be rescued from his own house.

Chicago, IL

