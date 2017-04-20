20 images that show how much we've re...

20 images that show how much we've reshaped planet Earth in the past 70 years

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Humans have had an unmistakable impact on Earth - one that pops out in sharp relief when you look at this collection of images comparing what specific areas look like now to how they appeared in the past. In some cases, the images were taken as far as 50 years apart; in other cases, they were snapped with just 10-15 years in between.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC