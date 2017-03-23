WC qualifiers: Messi's penalty helps ...

WC qualifiers: Messi's penalty helps Argentina sink Chile 1-0

3 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Mar.24 : Star striker Lionel Messi converted a penalty corner into a goal in the first-half as Argentina edged past Chile 1-0 in their World Cup qualifying clash at the River Plate Stadium here on Friday. It was in the 16th minute of the match when the Bracelona star sent Claudio Bravo in the wrong way with his spot-kick after Chile's Jose Pedro Fuenzalida brought down Angel Di Maria in the area.

Chicago, IL

