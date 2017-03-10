'Waco' about 1993 standoff to begin filming neara

A miniseries about the 1993 standoff between a religious group and federal authorities in Waco, Texas, is set to begin filming in Santa Fe County. 'Waco' about 1993 standoff to begin filming near Santa Fe SANTA FE - A miniseries about the 1993 standoff between a religious group and federal authorities in Waco, Texas, is set to begin filming in Santa Fe County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.