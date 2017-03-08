Verizon Digital & Pontis Bring OTT, CDN Services to Latin America
LOS ANGELES & BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA- Thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Verizon Digital Media Services and Pontis Technologies, Latin America broadcasters will have access to OTT and content delivery network services. The agreement will have the Uplynk Video Streaming service and Edgecast Content Delivery Network from Verizon Digital be integrated into the Pontis CloudTV platform, which will allow viewers in the region to experience live, linear and VOD streams on mobile and connected devices.
