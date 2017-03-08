Velconet selects EUTELSAT 115 West B to provide broadband across the Southern Cone

PARIS & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina-- --Velconet SA, an Argentinian telecommunications company specializing in communications solutions for rural areas, has signed a multi-year agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications , to provide broadband services across Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Chile via the EUTELSAT 115 West B satellite. Velconet will use EUTELSAT 115 West Bs robust Ku-band coverage and exceptional power levels across the Southern Cone to provide broadband connectivity in areas located beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

