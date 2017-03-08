Two fans crushed to death at concert attended by 300,000

EXCLUSIVE: Heartwarming moment Good Samaritan steps in and buys $749 plane ticket for desperate father whose daughter, two, is told she's too old to fly for free Woman, 25, loses an arm and a leg after FAINTING on a New York subway platform into the path of an oncoming train Illusionist Criss Angel returns to Las Vegas show just one night after he's rushed to hospital over upside-down straitjacket trick going horribly wrong The seven simple money-saving hacks that could save you THOUSANDS a year Shocked family of Joni Sledge, 60, announce her unexpected death after finding Sister Sledge singer dead at her Arizona home Police blast protesters with water cannons in Rotterdam after Turkish ministers are refused entry to Holland, prompting Erdogan to label the Dutch 'Nazi fascists' Never-before-seen Michael Brown footage sheds new light on case and suggests he did NOT rob the store before ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.