Two fans crushed to death at Argentina concert

Two fans killed and dozens more are injured in a crush at a pop concert in Argentina as attended by 300,000 people even though the venue could only hold 200,000 Two people died at an Indio Solari concert at La Colmens in the Buenos Aires, Argentina, town of Olavarria on Saturday night Witnesses said people were pushing to get into the concert after it had started and several people were collapsing because they appeared to be drunk Those killed or injured were caught up in what is being described as 'an avalanche' of people pushing forward towards the stage barriers At least two people have died and dozens injured after being crushed at a pop concert attended by an estimated 300,000 people in Argentina.

