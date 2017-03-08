Top Argentine labour group pickets over wages, challenging Macri

Workers represented by Argentina's main labour union gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to protest job cuts and pay raises that have not kept up with inflation, challenging the government seven months ahead of key congressional elections. Hector Daer, secretary general of Argentina's National General Confederation of Labor , addresses the crowd during a broad march in solidarity with striking teachers in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.