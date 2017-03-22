Striking Argentina teachers take to the streets in big march
Teachers hold an Argentine flag during a protest demanding higher wages in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Tens of thousands of teachers marched to Plaza de Mayo, the park overlooking the presidential palace, during their fourth day of national strike.
