Southern Lithium Announces Exploration Plans For the Cruz Lithium Property in Argentina
Southern Lithium Corp. is anticipating the issuance of the drill permits shortly for its Cruz property. The design phase of the 2017 drilling program for its flagship Cruz Property , located in the Pocitos Salar Basin in Salta Province, Argentina has been completed.
