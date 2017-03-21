SF tech company offers employees $10K...

SF tech company offers employees $10K to move outside Bay Area

Read more: Curbed

Zapier, a San Francisco-based startup that automates different web apps to work together, now offers to pay its employees $10,000 to move out of the Bay Area. Some of us fall in love with the area and are financially able to make this home.

Chicago, IL

