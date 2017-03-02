Several injured after car plows into ...

Several injured after car plows into cafe ina

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Several injured after car plows into cafe in Santa Fe SANTA FE - Police say several people are reported to be injured after a car crashed into a cafe in Santa Fe. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2myrEru SANTA FE - Police say several people are reported to be injured after a car crashed into a cafe in Santa Fe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC