Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to The Weeknd...

Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to The Weeknd in Buenos Aires as Their Whirlwind Romance Continues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The happy couple were spotted shopping while on vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, and were quite affectionate. Gomez, 24, was seen holding on to the "Star Boy" singer while dressed in a cute pin-striped, spaghetti-strap sundress and white sneakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC