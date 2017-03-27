San Francisco Americana/Rock Artist John Haesemeyer To Release New EP 'Maybe If I Try'

Recorded on both sides of the equator, Americana/Rock artist, John Haesemeyer's new EP,Maybe If I Try, will be released on April 29, 2017. John Haesemeyer is a San Francisco based performing artist who fuses folk and pop genres, emphasizing intimate vocals, acoustic guitar, orchestral instruments, and the rhythm section of a rock band.

