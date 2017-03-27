San Francisco Americana/Rock Artist J...

San Francisco Americana/Rock Artist John Haesemeyer To Release New EP 'Maybe If I Try'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Recorded on both sides of the equator, Americana/Rock artist, John Haesemeyer's new EP,Maybe If I Try, will be released on April 29, 2017. John Haesemeyer is a San Francisco based performing artist who fuses folk and pop genres, emphasizing intimate vocals, acoustic guitar, orchestral instruments, and the rhythm section of a rock band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC