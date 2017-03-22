Renowned chef leads culinary and wine...

Renowned chef leads culinary and wine tours to Argentina

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Renowned chef, Ricardo Fernandez, and his wife, Suzanne, announce dates for the third Culinary & Wine Tour to Argentina: Oct. 19-Nov.5, 2017. In a land dotted with brilliant landscapes, tantalizing aromas, elegance, and world-class wines, the couple has redefined the notion of 'getting away from it all' by creating the trip of a lifetime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC