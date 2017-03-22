Renowned chef leads culinary and wine tours to Argentina

Renowned chef, Ricardo Fernandez, and his wife, Suzanne, announce dates for the third Culinary & Wine Tour to Argentina: Oct. 19-Nov.5, 2017. In a land dotted with brilliant landscapes, tantalizing aromas, elegance, and world-class wines, the couple has redefined the notion of 'getting away from it all' by creating the trip of a lifetime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.