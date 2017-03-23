Recent releases

Friday Mar 24

Rosas visto por los britnicos by Andrew Graham-Yooll , 224 pages Former editor Andrew Graham-Yooll is certainly no stranger to this newspaper where he first worked in 1966 although he is making his dbut in this section . This book follows the career of Juan Manuel de Rosas, Argentina's strongman for almost quarter of a century, from his rise to power in 1829 to his death in Hampshire exile in 1877 - always through British eyes .

Chicago, IL

