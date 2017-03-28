Pure Energy Minerals Announces Non-Br...

Pure Energy Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pure Energy Minerals Limited announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, subject to a 15% over-allotment option. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and exploration and development activities on the Clayton Valley South and Terra Cotta Projects.

