Pound and a half of methamphetamine discovered in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz police confiscated more than a pound and a half of methamphetamines while serving a search warrant during a drug bust at an apartment on Portola Drive bout 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Santa Cruz Police Department. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team and Santa Cruz County Gang Task Force served the warrant at the apartment on the 2000 block of Portola Drive, department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said.
