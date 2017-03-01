PM markets: Brazilian prospects keep ...

PM markets: Brazilian prospects keep a lid on soybean prices

Corn futures rallied on technical buying, while soybeans remained under pressure from an untroubling outlook for South American corn and soybean crops. Yield reports continue to impress out of South American and conditions continue to improve," said Darrell Holday, at Country Future, noting ""another round of rain last night in Buenos Aires, Argentina".

